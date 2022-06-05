The May 15 News-Gazette Editorial regarding the pretrial-fairness provisions of the SAFE-T Act apparently aims to turn the clock back to the disastrous days of “lock them up and throw away the key,” policies that made the United States the largest incarcerator in the world.
The SAFE-T Act was the product of years of research and protest. This included an Illinois Supreme Court commission that spent two years reviewing past practices and making recommendations to guarantee respect for the fundamental notion of “innocent until proven guilty.”
This commission also held public meetings across the state, including one in Champaign County, where residents spoke out in support of reforming our state’s pretrial system.
For people on pretrial release with electronic monitoring, the act stipulated a minimum of two days a week for “essential movement” outside the house, to allow the person to carry out basic necessities: shopping, attending doctor appointments, earning money to support families.
These are necessary for survival, not leisure time. Despite the hysteria of opponents of the SAFE-T Act, a Chicago Appleseed report on people on pretrial monitors in Cook County showed that “electronic monitoring has no meaningful effect on the likelihood of re-arrests or appearances in court.”
Since the essential-movement provision took effect on Jan. 1, only 1 percent of people have allegedly violated the terms of their essential movement. People awaiting trial need opportunities to help get their life back together, including essential movement, not more time in jail or under house arrest.
BARBARA KESSEL
Urbana