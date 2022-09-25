SAFE-T Act is very unsafe
I’m taking a survey. Question: Have you heard of the Illinois SAFE-T Act? If you answered no, you’re not alone.
A couple of weeks ago, I read that the SAFE-T Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Jan. 22, 2021.
On Jan. 1, 2023, cash bail will be abolished for all offenses, including crimes as heinous as kidnapping, robbery, arson, burglary and second-degree murder. People who have been arrested and are currently being held for such offenses would be eligible for release.
I have read that law enforcement has many concerns about the SAFE-T Act. Why wouldn’t they? California and New York have passed similar kinds of legislation, and criminals seem to be taking full advantage.
Is this what we want for Illinois? State Sen. Don DeWitte is calling for a full repeal of the SAFE-T Act and is providing a petition on his website.
If we care about our safety, we have to stand up for ourselves.
MIRIAM BAUERS
Champaign