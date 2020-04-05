I agree with columnist Jim Dey that “coronavirus is not the only threat to our national well-being when it comes to damaging or destroying lives.” A well-functioning economy is necessary for people’s health and security.
However, this isn’t an argument to prematurely ease restrictions on movement, as some public figures are now suggesting. All that will do is lead to a rapid spike in the number of cases, put an impossible strain on our entire health care system and get people killed.
The economic losses we’ve already incurred from business shutdowns will have been for nothing. And how does anyone propose to mount an economic recovery during an uncontrolled pandemic?
We need to end the shutdowns as quickly as we safely can, but not before. Public health officials have been trying to tell us the answer to this problem; we should listen. We need a nationwide stay-at-home order to slow the rate of transmission of the virus.
In the time that buys us, we need to dramatically increase testing — we’re still nowhere near the 1 million tests the administration promised us three weeks ago. The president needs to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase production of masks, gloves, gowns and ventilators.
We need sound scientific research into treatments and a plan to quickly make promising drugs available to everyone who needs them. In this way, we can identify who has the virus, isolate and treat them, trace and test their contacts and make it safe for people to start going out again.
JENNIFER ROTH
Urbana