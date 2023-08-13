Safety threat needs attention
I operate an Urbana business located on Windsor Road just east of Illinois 130.
Over the years, I have seen traffic speeds increase to a dangerous level. Our business also is next to a homeowner who has purposefully grown his hedges almost into the roadway. That’s caused our customers to have to pull out in front of cars going as fast as 80 mph.
I have addressed it with both the city and the township road commissioner, and no one has been able to address my safety concerns. I have seen accidents and rollovers happen in front of our business.
I have done everything I can to make it safe for our customers. There is nothing else I can do.
But I hope this letter will generate some attention to this very dangerous situation. I don’t want someone to be injured or killed before it is addressed.
JOE CULTRA
Urbana