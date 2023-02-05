Safety training goes with guns
I grew up in a family that hunted. Later, I was in the Marine Corps, and they taught me about weapons of war.
One thing we learned about guns: They are dangerous. Too often, weapons are in the hands of individuals who do not understand the effects of their actions. The Marines made every effort to get rid of the misfits.
We cannot send gun owners to boot camp, but we can point them in the right direction. We need a program modeled after a driver’s license test. Start with familiarization and safety training followed by live practice on a gun range. Also, taxes on a license could be earmarked for community programs and mental health. Insurance would be required to cover hospital emergencies that raises costs for all of us.
Our emphasis should be on safety and responsibility. Illinois’ recent gun law opens a path to confiscation that will divide us. A vigorous buyback program could be an alternative. Maybe politicians are looking at the wrong end of the gun.
KYLE GERLACH
Mansfield