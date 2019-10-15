On Oct. 10, I did my weekly grocery shopping at Salt and Light in Urbana. When I arrived home, I checked my receipt and found that two items on sale had been overcharged. I called the phone number on the receipt, and the woman who took my call was very apologetic. She directed me to take the receipt back to the store for a refund. When I reached the store, the manager was called and immediately assisted me. Again, he was very apologetic that I had to return to the store and thanked me because it helps them to correct their mistake and provide better service.
Last month, a similar problem occurred at another well-known grocery store. The manager never apologized and seemed disturbed by my request that he return money mistakenly charged on a sale item.
Salt and Light is a treasure in our community. They provide good quality products with friendly service. They are a community grocery store that strives to empower individuals toward lasting change by affirming their dignity. Let’s support them with our business and uplift our community.
SUSAN NAGELE
Urbana