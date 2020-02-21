Does your current health insurance cover: hospital services, including inpatient/outpatient care; 24-hour-a-day emergency services and inpatient prescription drugs; ambulatory patient services; primary and preventive services, including chronic disease management; prescription drugs, medical devices, biological products, including outpatient prescription drugs; mental-health and substance-abuse treatment services, including inpatient care; laboratory and diagnostic services; comprehensive reproductive, maternity and newborn care; pediatrics, including early and periodic screening, diagnostic, and treatment services; oral health, audiology and vision services; short-term rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices; emergency services and transportation; necessary transportation to receive health care services for individuals with disabilities and low-income individuals; and home and community-based long-term services/supports?
Does your current health care also require no deductibles, co-insurance, co-payments and cost at most $200 per year for prescription drugs?
The Sanders/Jayapal Medicare for All bill currently before the Senate and the House covers all of the above for everyone. In addition, all health care providers must provide services without discrimination. In other words, you could go to any health care facility or doctor in the country for covered services.
It is time to realize we do not need health insurance, we need health care.
PETER ANDREWS
Charleston