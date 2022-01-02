Satanic display sign of times
For the third year in a row, a Satanic display was allowed in the Illinois Statehouse in Springfield.
It’s legal. But is it moral or ethical?
There are a lot of things legal in the United States that are an abomination to the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Are there no moral absolutes? Do readers not fear God? Humanism, moral relativism, etc., is ruining our society.
Remember this: There is no remission for sin without the shedding of blood. Readers either accept the atoning blood of Jesus Christ for their sins as well mine, or they do not.
Readers must choose whom they will serve.
Lord Jesus, please forgive them, for they know not what they do. May the lamb that was slain receive the reward for his suffering. Come, Lord. Come quickly.
DAVID HALL
Tolono