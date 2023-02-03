Save money by saving energy
Say what you want about climate change. Who doesn’t want to save money?
Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, Illinois residents are eligible for abundant rebates and tax credits to electrify and weatherize their homes. These include benefits for installing electric appliances, like heat pumps and induction stoves, and for reducing energy waste by sealing air leaks, installing thicker windows and upgrading insulation. You can easily check which benefits you qualify for with Rewiring America’s calculator at rewiringamerica.org/app/ira-calculator.
More efficient appliances combined with less energy waste could greatly reduce your energy bill. According to Rewiring America, the average Champaign County household could save $528 per year by fully electrifying space and water heating. (For perspective, that’s about 11 tanks of gas at the current price.) Beyond that, electrification could help you avoid surprises on your energy bill since prices tend to be more stable for electricity than natural gas.
The importance of money in your pocket to keep up with the rising costs of living is hard to overstate. Still, the benefits of home electrification and weatherization don’t stop at savings. Electric appliances can improve your home’s air quality and protect your health because fossil-fuel combustion produces harmful gases, like carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide and benzene.
Moreover, cooking food and heating space and water represent the majority of residential energy use, so electric appliances could reduce U.S. carbon emissions by as much as 13 percent. Who doesn’t want to save money while protecting their health and the climate too?
CHELSEA PETERSON
Urbana