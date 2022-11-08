Save whales, but not babies?
I find it interesting that so many people have various causes — social-justice warriors, save the whales, save the polar bears, save the planet and close down the schools for two years to save the children. But these same people have no problem with having thousands of babies every months go under the knife or suction tube of an abortionist. Then they say “our body, our choice,” we’re not hurting anybody else.
Tell that to the baby just scraped or sucked out of the womb. Or tell that to the perspective father or grandparents.
They didn’t say “my body, my choice” when they were demanding everyone else to have a “vaccine” stuck in our arms. Vaccines prevent sickness, but the COVID-19 shot(s) didn’t prevent sickness. Ask those who got multiple shots and still got sick.
A baby’s life is worth a whole lot more than a whale or a polar bear.
KEVIN SPRAU
Rantoul