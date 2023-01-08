Saving lives top priority
I want to again express appreciation to reporter Debra Pressey for her coverage of the fentanyl crisis that we are experiencing in the United States.
I also write to recognize Awais Vaid and the University of Illinois for making naloxone readily available on campus. Naloxone can be life saving in an opioid overdose.
Prevention of an overdose caused by fentanyl would be preferable, and this would include education as well as having fentanyl test strips available on and off campus.
The cities of Champaign and Urbana should consider providing easy access to naloxone and test strips.
MALCOLM HILL
Champaign