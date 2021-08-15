Savoy gas tax no big deal
Back on April 6, Savoy’s voters granted home-rule authority to the village.
That allowed the village to impose a local gasoline tax, similar to those in Champaign and Urbana. In July 2021, the Savoy Village Board imposed a reasonable 5-cent-per-gallon local gas tax, which matches Urbana’s gas-tax rate.
As of Aug. 1, the village began collecting that tax from Savoy’s gas stations.
I suspect that few consumers have realized that this tax has taken effect, because it has had very little impact on Savoy’s gas prices, when compared to those in Champaign and Urbana. Readers can go to gas
buddy.com to verify this.
Savoy’s local gas-tax ordinance states that the revenues from this tax must be used for road construction, maintenance and repair. With that, I am urging all Savoy motorists to pay close attention to where they buy gasoline.
If they buy their gasoline at a Savoy gas station (one that is located south of Windsor Road), they will help Savoy to get that pothole fixed on their street sooner rather than later — and without raising their property taxes.
JOSEPH PISULA
Savoy