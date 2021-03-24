Support home rule in Savoy
During this upcoming election in Savoy, voters will be asked to decide whether or not they would like Savoy to obtain home-rule status.
Voting yes for this referendum would establish home-rule authority, meaning municipal issues would be dealt with by Savoy’s local government rather than by the Illinois Legislature, giving more power and control to our community.
One benefit to this decision is that it would allow Savoy to create a local gasoline tax. The revenue generated by this tax could help fund projects to help fix highly-damaged roads in Savoy and create an underpass for Curtis Road at the Canadian National railroad tracks. An underpass at this location is greatly needed to help Savoy’s fire department quickly arrive at the scene of issues occurring east of the tracks, especially when trains may be passing through.
In general, home-rule status would give us many more opportunities to bring in much-needed funds that could be used to help better Savoy. Proponents of home rule have set up a website with more details on this.
Ammar Bhutta, one of the candidates running for Savoy’s board of trustees, fully supports giving Savoy home-rule status and wants to encourage voters to vote yes for the home-rule referendum. He wants decisions affecting our community to be made by the people of our community, and having home-rule status would help make this possible. He has also committed to having a balanced budget and full transparency in village board decisions.
ZAHRAA RASHEED
Savoy