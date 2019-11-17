As Thanksgiving approaches, I am reminded how fortunate I am that my parents chose life for me. Unfortunately, 60 million babies were not so fortunate. That is the number of babies aborted, throughout all nine months of pregnancy, since abortion was legalized in 1973.
If we had a moment of silence for all these lost lives, we would be silent for over 100 years. Don’t believe it? Do the math — one minute each for 60 million lives terminated.
When you give thanks this Thanksgiving for all that you have, please make sure that you give thanks for your most basic right and from which all other rights derive, the right to life. What could those 60 million fellow human beings have contributed to society if they were simply allowed the right to live? How many lives could they have touched? They were our brothers and sisters, our sons and daughters, our grandchildren, our cousins. Who are we to say that they did not deserve to live?
Why do so many ignore science that teaches us what constitutes a human being? Why do so many ignore history that shows us how dehumanizing others results in their harm and death?
This Thanksgiving, please give thanks for your life and all that you have because you were allowed to live. And then speak out, so that others may also enjoy the same basic right.
RENÉE MULLEN
Champaign