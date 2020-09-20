‘Scamdemic’ rules conflict
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine — known by less-enthusiastic constituents as Emperor DeSwine — recently took three COVID-19 tests, two of which turned out to be negative.
The governor decided to eschew self-quarantine, as his health officials require for positive tests, and to believe only the two negative ones to be correct.
Thus he enters the Hypocrites Hall of Fame, with other such notables as Barack Obama and J.B. Pritzker.
Obama showed his arrogance by playing a round of golf in Virginia when no one else was allowed to do so.
Pritzker, after imploring Illinois residents to forego inessential travel, flew his family to their $12 million Florida horse ranch. Apparently, when you’re a billionaire, only family blue bloods are suitable to feed the horses.
Besides casting light on petty potentates like governors, mayors and health officials, this pandemic (or scamdemic, if you prefer) has brought out many other unpleasant truths.
Worshiping the false god of science is one. We must listen to the “experts,” we are told, scientists who are on the front lines of the great battle in groups like the CDC and the WHO.
We must listen when they tell us masks are useless in combating the virus, except when they say that masks are essential; or when they say that asymptomatic people must be tested, except when they reverse that rule.
Meanwhile, the potentates are tightening the screws even more. Masks today, face shields coming soon? Perhaps hazmat suits by Christmas?
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign