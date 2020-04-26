I have long followed and admired the work of Appellate Justice Robert J. Steigmann.
But I am at a loss to follow his logic in his April 19 guest commentary.
I appreciate that he believes our state and country need to resume economic activity. But in making his point, he seems to be saying that our leaders are deferring, solely, to medical experts.
It is true that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other leaders have said that the governor would be guided by science and medical expertise to make the decision on the timing to re-open our economy. But “guided” does not mean or imply a total lack of consideration for other factors. Plus, Steigmann’s references to “increased suicides, substance, spousal and child abuse and severe mental-health issues” due to the stay-at-home orders seems to be a scare tactic not based on evidence or anything else printed in The News-Gazette.
CHARLES V. EVANS
Champaign