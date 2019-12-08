Syndicated columnist Kathleen Parker wrote recently that there was a silver lining to an otherwise-embarrassing chapter in our history, on the one hand referring to the bureaucrats who testified at the Schiff hearings, and on the other the tenor of President Trump’s and his administration’s behavior in running our country, which she describes as withering damage suffered these past few years.
She then goes on to excoriate GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan for disrespecting some silly dress code; that he needed to don a blazer out of respect for the process.
Lord! Seriously?
How can anyone possibly think there has been anything respectful about Schiff’s hearings? Most folks see this whole process as a circus of progressive monkeys gone berserk. It’s a dung-slinging mess. One does not don a blazer and tie for that.
As for the bureaucrats, except for Ambassador Sondland, none of the witnesses had anything other than hearsay to offer. And Sondland, when pressed, said Trump’s reply to a direct question about the quid-pro-quo issue, the whole purpose of the hearings, was that he didn’t want that, just that Ukrainian President Zelensky “Do the right thing!”
Referring, of course, to investigating the previous Ukranian administration’s corrupt activities, coincidentally including the Biden family’s involvement in the Barisma affair.
One would think that would be it. Game over — another Democrat failure in a string of attempts to force Trump out of office.
But no, there’ll be more. There has to be. Democrats can’t help themselves. Trump makes them nuts. You gotta love it.
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign