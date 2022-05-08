It is another election year, and we are all being bombarded with ads in the Republican primary for governor.
One candidate people don’t much hear about is Paul Schimpf of Waterloo, a community in the metro east area of St. Louis, south of Belleville.
Schimpf was a state senator from Monroe County, where Waterloo is the county seat. Like most Republicans, Schimpf will listen to all interests, and that includes organized labor, education and, of course, all of our teachers.
Most Republican gubernatorial candidates are putting special emphasis on law enforcement. Schimpf is, too, along with taxes and state retirements and improved infrastructure.
Let’s get rid of these labels of “conservative” and “liberal” and look for pragmatic common sense in the coming elections.
KURT EILBRACHT
Champaign