School book censors awful
So now we are banning books.
Librarians at local schools feel it is their right and duty to ban certain reading material from their public, taxpayer-funded school libraries in the name of problematic material.
It is not their right to decide what the children may read and what books not to offer. That is what happens in communist countries, not in the United States. One teacher is refusing to offer certain materials to children because she thinks they are harmful. Really.
The “older” books she refers to are classics and the way we see through stories what is right and wrong. She refers to the children as “my students.” They are not her possession for her to screen their reading material — that is a decision of the parents.
She is selectively giving them books and thus slanting what they may read. Is that America, land of the free, or is that a communist land that tells you what to read and only exposes you to what they want you to read?
It isn’t up to the librarians to wrestle with these decisions and to present books with only their views. Why should they make that choice, and who allows that to happen here in our country?
Children should be allowed to see many views; that is where they develop a diverse thinking. It should not be slanted reading material toward one culture or another, as that in itself begins a one-sided view of history and America.
JANET SCHARLAU
Urbana