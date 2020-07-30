School plan is irresponsible
I read about the Champaign school district’s plan to reopen schools in the fall.
According to News-Gazette writer Anthony Zilis, “they settled on a plan that would only allow students most in need to attend in person — those with individualized education plans and 504 plans for disabilities; English-language learners; and those who receive free and reduced-price lunches.” I’m not surprised the board would force their neediest students, mostly Black and Brown students, to become the “canaries in the coal mine” for them.
History tells us that the metaphor originated from times as early as 1913, when coal miners brought canaries into coal mines as an early-warning signal for toxic gases. If there was any methane or carbon monoxide in the mine, the canary would die before the levels of the gas reached those hazardous to humans.
According to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde, “there are kids that have gotten the coronavirus. To send kids back into school like normal would be absolutely dangerous for the teachers, staff, kids and for the families of all of those involved. We know that when there is a case, very often, the entire household becomes infected.”
This reopening plan demonstrates that Black and Brown lives still don’t matter in Unit 4. I wonder how many students have to get sick before the board comes to its senses? This community and parents of these vulnerable students should be outraged about the board’s reckless behavior.
DELORIS HENRY
Champaign