When will our schools be safe again? I have so much anxiety about sending my kids to school now. I never thought there would be a day when I had to question if my kids would be alright or safe in a place where they are supposed to be learning and feel safe. I have four children who attend school in Champaign.
They are in elementary school and middle school, and my oldest attends Centennial, where a student was recently found with a gun. My kids are very concerned. What can the city do to help keep kids safe and not fearful of going to school?
DIONNE GOODEN
Champaign