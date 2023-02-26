School segregation still alive
As a teacher, I participated in efforts to racially integrate Champaign Unit 4 schools. I have since monitored so-called White flight, the counter-movement in which White parents who could afford relocation left the city and enrolled their children in neighboring rural schools or in private schools.
In 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that racially segregated schools were unconstitutional and must be integrated. White flight was then and still is de facto segregation. It works in opposition to the court’s judgment and the best interests of our nation.
The News-Gazette recently provided information on the most and least diverse schools in our area for 2021-22. That report showed that rural schools have 90 percent White student enrollments, while urban schools have 50 percent non-White enrollments.
Our local public schools appear to reflect a national trend that has seen our public education system become more racially segregated now than before the Supreme Court decision in 1954.
In his 1968 campaign for the presidential nomination, Alabama Gov. George Wallace called for “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”
There was public-school segregation then. There is public-school segregation now.
Some want it to continue forever. Is that what we are seeing in Champaign schools? Is that what we want to happen in our schools?
MIKE WOODS
Champaign