Unit 4’s proposed school swap between Garden Hills and International Prep Academy raises many questions.
How will the children from Garden Hills feel if they are made to leave their large, new, state-of-the-art school and go to an old school so that another group of children can have their nicer building?
It is unclear what renovations would be done to the old Carrie Busey, now IPA; its inadequacy was the reason a new Carrie Busey was built in 2012.
The district wants to support its thriving dual-language program, which is good; but it should find a way to do so that doesn’t take facilities away from the students at Garden Hills.
Fewer than 10 percent of Garden Hills students test at grade level. Superintendent Susan Zola said that she hoped a change of environment could be beneficial for these children. Why not give them interventions shown to help children succeed academically instead?
According to Illinois Report Card, IPA has an average class size of 20 while Garden Hills has an average class size of 24. Research has shown that small classes, while beneficial for all children, are especially beneficial for students of color and low-income students; small classes alone reduce the achievement gap by 60 percent. Increasing the time set aside for teacher collaboration also substantially boosts student achievement in low-income schools. The district should give Garden Hills smaller class sizes and more collaborative time for teachers rather than moving it to an old building.
JENNIFER ENOCH
Champaign