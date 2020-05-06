In his April 21 letter, Mr. Denny has taken his shouting down of evolution to a new level of absurdity by attempting to claim that evolution has nothing to do with SARS-CoV-2.
He does so by “address[ing] lies in the media,” although many of the points he cites are in support of his position.
Many of these points are irrelevant to SARS-CoV-2 or evolution, so I am not clear why they are cited.
In particular, he claims that viruses have never evolved into anything else without explaining how we would know that a non-virus today was previously a virus. More relevantly is that we do know that SARS-CoV-2 is a new form of coronavirus, i.e., a product of recent evolution.
Claims about science working on a cure, about the validity of evolution, the activities of George Will, Biblical scripture and the projected demise of life on Earth are simply irrelevant to the topic and mere unfounded contentions on his part.
So, nothing at all really in his claims is relevant to SARS-CoV-2 and evolution. As noted, the origin of the virus is by definition evolution and in our examination of the virus we have detected a number of mutations that identify unique strains of the virus.
This is exactly the sort of variation on which we would expect natural selection to operate. This is exactly the sort of variation on which natural selection works, although we have yet to see it in action here.
Dr. THOMAS MERCER-HURSH
Champaign