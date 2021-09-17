Science issue not as portrayed
The Sept. 9 letter from Joseph Bauers clearly reveals him as a man who gets his information from Twitter, Facebook, the alignment of the planets, whatever.
The CDC has not “quietly deemed unreliable” the PCR test for COVID-19. On the contrary, it states the test is highly reliable but it’s encouraging the use of one of the many other tests that yield results more quickly and so are more efficient.
In addition, he notes there are “9,027 deaths allegedly associated with the vaccines, as reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System,” but fails to note that the CDC strongly emphasizes that this does not imply causality.
Indeed, examination of death certificates, autopsy results and medical records fails to indicate causality. The only concern expressed is with a minute fraction of those receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop serious blood-clotting issues that can lead to death.
The kind of letter that Bauer wrote and the N-G published is seriously damaging to our country’s efforts in waging war against misinformation, and the N-G should not be a party to this.
JOHN BUCKMASTER
Urbana