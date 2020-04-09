In his March 6 letter, Mr. Denny once again supplies us with “facts” drawn from some dubious source and uses them to draw a conclusion which is at variance with tons and tons of scientific information.
This involves four sources of error — errors in the facts themselves, errors in understanding the biological context of the facts, errors in reasoning and a failure to check the conclusion for consistency with other known information.
For example, his contention that every replication of a cell introduces three mutations is a made up statement that has no basis in reality. In fact, most replications do not involve any mutations whatsoever and replication itself is not primary source of mutation.
While true that most mutations are not beneficial, it does not follow that the occurrence of mutations is inherently fatal. Most, indeed, have no impact whatsoever.
Moreover, any mutation that occurs anywhere except in the germ plasm is not passed to the offspring. Contrary to the implication that all species are dying, the variation which is introduced by these mutations is the very stuff on which evolution applies its selection to better the species.
Yes, at some future date, all life on the planet will cease to exist when the sun prepares to explode, but fortunately that is billions of years from now and has nothing to do with mutations
And, yes, there is abundant, self-consistent, scientific evidence that humanity has been around that long and other species considerably longer.
Dr. THOMAS MERCER-HURSH
Champaign