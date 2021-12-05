Scripture lends political insight
With both Republican and Democratic parties constantly fighting about which is best suited to lead our country, I asked myself, “Which party would our Lord Jesus Christ favor?”
Amazingly, I ran across some scripture that led me to the answer.
Here it is:
In Luke Chapter 19 of the King James Version, Jesus tells a parable about a nobleman who gave his 10 servants 1 pound apiece and wanted them to make gains with his money. Upon the nobleman’s return, he talked with three of the servants about the gain they made on his money.
The first servant told the nobleman he made 10 pounds with the 1 pound given him. This servant was praised and awarded with 10 cities to run. The second servant said to the nobleman he made 5 pounds with his 1 pound. This servant was also praised and awarded with five cities to run. Finally, the third servant just gave the nobleman back his 1 pound and nothing else. The Lord called him a wicked servant, for he hadn’t made any gain on the 1 pound he was given.
Based on the above scripture, I think the Lord would choose Republicans over Democrats because Republicans believe in making gains with whatever they’re given, whereas the Democrats mostly don’t make any gains on anything they’re given. In fact, not only do they not make gains, but they also lose whatever is given to them and make up their losses by overtaxing the poor.
PAUL HAYES
Urbana