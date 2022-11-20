Season to help those in need
As winter weather approaches the Champaign-Urbana area, please consider joining with the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen volunteers who plan to give their guests knapsacks filled with cold-weather items.
The knapsacks will include toiletries, hats, gloves, scarves and warm socks. We will fill about 700 knapsacks to be distributed in December.
We are requesting new items to be donated through the remainder of November until Dec. 9. Donated items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon daily at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, 116 N. First St., C. Please use the back door on the alley.
Additionally, donations can be dropped off at the following volunteers’ homes:
- Ellen Harms, 705 S. Elm Blvd., 217-356-2551.
- Pam Hagle, 713 S. Elm Blvd., 217-898-5500.
- Ruth Ann Evans, 4414 Crossgate Drive, 217-398-5687.
This is a great opportunity to bring some of the joy and magic of the season to the guests of the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. If you bring the “stuff,” our volunteers will stuff the knapsacks, and together, we will help make the holiday season a little merrier and warmer for the most in need in our community.
RUTH ANN EVANS
Champaign