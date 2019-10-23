There is currently a leftist jihad against Christian values, Conservatives, gun owners and Trumpsters. Beto O’Rourke’s recent attack on owners of certain rifles chimes right in.
Mass shootings were almost nonexistent when I was a kid, and some high-schoolers would occasionally bring a gun to show their buddies. What happened?
Christian values that once helped moderate our evil ways are constantly scorned by Hollywood, the left, the ACLU and Democrats who now hold atheists in high esteem.
NFL quarterback Drew Brees was recently vilified for telling kids to bring their Bibles to school on Oct 3. The left has sown bad seeds for decades, and now the harvest is coming in.
Statistics show about one person a day is killed in America with a rifle, while 29 are killed daily by drunken driving. No one is attacking the sale of alcohol. Eight teens a day are killed by wrecks while on a cell phone, but phones are OK. Sixty percent of gun deaths are self-inflicted. About 129 Americans a day die from opioids. However, that’s a “non-violent” crime. More than 2,000 unborn Americans are slaughtered daily, and Dems approve.
Democrats want to ban certain rifles, and then it will be pistols. Will bad guys give theirs up? Revolvers and slide actions would be next. Obviously their goal is erasing the Second Amendment. Listening to the Dems in their debates is like an echo chamber of insanity. So, borrowing a line from early American patriots: Don’t tread on me!
JIM EHMEN
Paxton