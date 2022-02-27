Secrecy can’t be ignored
Although Byron York claims the “Alfa Bank story” was a “phony allegation,” the DNS data on former President Donald Trump’s server was examined by the world’s foremost DNS expert, Paul Vixie, who concluded:
“The parties were communicating in a secretive fashion. The operative word is secretive. This is more akin to what criminal syndicates do if they are putting together a project.”
And thanks to Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, we now know that despite his (typical) denials, Trump was directing secret negotiations to build a Moscow Trump Tower during his 2016 presidential campaign.
And recall that at their 2016 convention, the Republican platform on Ukraine got weakened, allegedly by a Trump directive.
Where there’s smoke, just maybe, there’s fire, eh?
MARK SANDROCK
Champaign