Secret process
bad way to go
Imagine the uproar if the Supreme Court decided an important case but did not issue an opinion. Imagine the anger if a family-law judge denied custody of a child to a parent but failed to explain why.
While the American judiciary is transparent, the University of Illinois’ judicial equivalent is permitted to operate in near-total secrecy.
I know that because I am a member of one of the UI’s two subcommittees on student misconduct. As a consequence, I have significant concerns about the unnecessary secrecy.
Subcommittee members hear cases of students accused of violating the student code and impose sanctions ranging from reprimand to dismissal.
These are serious cases with serious punishments, yet these subcommittees do not issue public explanations of their decisions. They should.
Judges write not just for the parties in a case, but for future individuals who end up stuck in a veil of secrecy. Future complainants and respondents have a right to know, at least, the precedents set in cases similar to their own.
The campus community deserves to know the student code is being fairly administered.
Of course, the panels should respect students’ privacy rights, but regular courts handle privacy just fine in their published opinions. Real judges use initials, ambiguity and discretion every day. The UI should, too.
Subcommittee members are currently enclosed in secrecy and free to decide two similar cases in two different ways. Publishing subcommittee opinions increases transparency and helps everyone to know what to expect from the university’s version of a justice system.
JOSEPH LEHMAN
Mount Prospect