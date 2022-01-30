Secretary of state’s statements at odds
Last week, Illinois Secretary of State Jessie White issued two press releases.
He announced all state driver services facilities would be closed one more week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re being told motorists can do almost everything online. Meanwhile, schools, local government offices, churches, banks and retail establishments remain open.
We can go to all kinds of venues, including university basketball games with 15,000-plus strangers.
When the driver services facilities were open, people had to stand in lines outside, both in the heat of summer and cold of winter.
Further, I bet employees of these facilities are being paid in full for this recent vacation.
In the second press release, White announced a grant for public libraries. Of course, library funding is good news, but note that $4 million-plus was earmarked for libraries to address COVID-19 issues as they remain open to provide public service.
It’s disappointing these two services — libraries and driver services offices — are managed so differently. At the same time, I understand it’s business as usual in Illinois government.
MIKE BLEICH
Gibson City