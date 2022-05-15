The Champaign City Council has approved a downtown community patrol contract to provide eyes and ears to the out-of-control usurping of our streets and parking areas by roving bands of “pop-up partiers.”
Partier is a pleasant term compared to the more accurate description of “menacing street threat.” As clearly stated by the city council, the reason for this plan is that the police department is understaffed and having difficulty in patroling all areas of the city all the time.
Campustown also has been ceded to the University of Illinois Police Department. Solving the under-staffing issue is more long term and may require a different community priority as it relates to law enforcement.
My question is this — why place an unarmed, unauthorized-to-arrest group of private-security monitors in a volatile and dangerous situation? Perhaps the private security could be deployed to less-dangerous areas of the city to observe and report and leave the downtown “pop-up partier” arrest and disperse function to the Champaign Police Department?
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign