Champaign has hired a private security force to deal with the problem of people who are out of control when they go to bars and other places downtown.
It will cost taxpayers $295,000 up to the end of the year.
I see this as another tax on the citizens.
For starters, the city should have hired somebody here first. Further, it will not solve the problem.
Illinois has had a longstanding problem with elected officials who become corrupt and greedy and lust for power. They become concerned only with their interests.
Illinois is spending more money than it is taking in. Because of the corruption of the last 45 years, our leaders are going to break themselves.
Money has become our politicians’ personal God, and it will be God who will cause them to fail.
THOMAS SPRINGER
Champaign