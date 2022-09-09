Security test is good idea
Our AT&T landline recently went dead. The technician found a broken wire out by the street.
Thankfully, he suggested that I be certain that our intruder/fire alarm was connecting in an emergency with Securitas, which monitors it. I set up a test, and Securitas received no signal from our alarm when it was set off.
When its technician arrived a couple of days later, he discovered that the number that our alarm was calling only contained seven digits and fixed it by putting in the required 10-digit number.
I researched it and found that it was way back in January 2021 when people in the 217 area code were required to begin dialing 10 digits, even when calling within the 217 area code.
It was alarming (yes, pun intended) to realize that, for more than a year and a half, if we’d had a break-in or a fire, the signal wouldn’t have gotten to our alarm-monitoring service. This was truly a case of having a false sense of security.
Readers might consider setting up a test with their monitoring companies if they have a system that hasn’t been tested recently.
KIP POPE
Champaign