An interesting website is getting a lot of traffic.
The site at howbadis
mybatch.com accesses data from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and matches adverse COVID-19 vaccine reactions to each manufacturer and batch number. Some batches have many times the number of deaths and critical incidents of other batches. Why? What’s going on?
These are troubling times, but there’s solace and healing available to everyone. Francois Fenelon, a renowned 17th century Christian archbishop, was well acquainted with the Great Physician, and the resulting therapeutic seems appropriate for us today. He wrote:
“Tell God all that is in your heart, its pleasures and its pains, as one unloads one’s heart to a dear friend. Tell Him your troubles, that He may comfort you; tell Him your joys, that He may sober them; tell Him your longings, that He may purify them; tell Him your dislikes, that He may help you to conquer them; talk to Him of your temptations, that He may shield you from them.
“Show Him the wounds of your heart, that He may heal them; lay bare your indifference to good, your depraved tastes for evil, your instability. Tell Him how self-love makes you unjust to others, how vanity tempts you to be insincere, how pride disguises you to yourself and to others.
“If you thus pour out all your weaknesses, needs, troubles, there will be no lack of what to say. You will never exhaust the subject, for it is continually being renewed. ... Blessed are they who attain to such familiar, unreserved intercourse with God.”
DON EARLY
Rantoul