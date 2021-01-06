Seek policy change from health board
Common sense must prevail. You can go into a restaurant in Springfield today, order a sandwich and have a beer. Despite this wave of indoor dining, the denizens of other counties are not dying in the streets en masse.
The C-U Public Health District is grandstanding, and its insistence on this issue is costing taxpayers, businessmen and low-income workers dearly with precious little public benefit to show for it.
The health district is governed by three people: Danielle Chynoweth, Andy Quarnstrom and Kyle Patterson. Call them, and ask them to reconsider.
PHIL FISCELLA
Champaign