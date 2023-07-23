Looking to learn? Give OLLI a try
I was inspired by the story about Charlene Bayliss, the 76-year-old woman who recently earned her associate degree from Parkland College and would like to continue her education.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Illinois could be a great alternative to a formal university degree for her and others who are at least 50 years old, remain curious and want to keep learning.
OLLI offers four- and eight-week classes taught by experts in a variety of topics including contemporary issues, history, literature, philosophy, music, science, medicine, film studies and wellness. There are no grades and no homework, except for literature and a few other classes that assign readings.
Registration is underway for fall classes, which begin after Labor Day.
In addition to classes, OLLI offers study groups led by members interested in the topic, lectures, interest groups, travel and local tours. OLLI is located on the second floor of the M2 building in downtown Champaign. We like to say, “join for the classes and stay for the friendships”. You can check us out at olli.illinois.edu.
BEVERLY HERZOG
OLLI Advisory Council
Champaign