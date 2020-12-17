Selective anger over behavior
Several letter writers recently displayed their ignorance by parroting echo-chamber myths about President Donald Trump — “mocking the disabled,” “approving White supremacy” and “degrading dead soldiers,” to name a few.
Do Democrats deserve moral authority?
President-elect Joe Biden (the Big Guy) allegedly used his political power to facilitate business deals between hostile foreign powers and his family.
The Obama/Biden administration was sued multiple times for imprisoning asylum-seeking children inside “wretched” and “inhumane” cages, lost 4,129 immigrant children and dumped another 40,000 children into foster care after deporting their parents.
Biden’s on record praising segregationists, opposing desegregation (“racial jungles”), calling Obama a “clean” African American and bragging “we Delawareans were on the South’s side” in the Civil War.
Biden opposes funding charter schools for poor Black students (the civil-rights issue of our time); reversed the “Mexico City policy,” resulting in thousands of dead Brown babies; and supports the abortion industry and its systematic genocide of Black lives. And Trump’s the “White supremacist”?
As an Oakland, Calif., prosecutor, Kamala Harris refused to prosecute serial child rapists from a church whose directors funded her campaign, and Harris’ brutal treatment of Black men and single mothers when she was California’s “top cop” would have made her public enemy No. 1 as a White person.
Along with credible assault allegations, Biden’s on tape fondling several women and underage girls.
It turns out the sanctimonious letter writers these past years aren’t too concerned with corruption, racism and sexism after all.
KARL JOYCE
Urbana