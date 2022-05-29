In a recent letter, Luis Cuza revealed his ignorance of the U.S. Constitution, apparently thinking he should gain necessary understanding and knowledge in the pages of The News-Gazette.
Perhaps the Second Amendment is easier for the ignorant to understand if the phrases are inverted, as in: the right of the people (aka: citizens) to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; a well-regulated (citizen) militia being (is) necessary to the security of a (the) free state(s). A militia is composed of armed, law-abiding citizens.
The Supreme Court cannot create rights, its purpose is to rule on the constitutionality of laws passed by the legislature (aka: Congress); basic rights are granted by God and enumerated into our Constitution in order to keep despotic politicians from eradicating or overruling them.
The “government” has no rights, only citizens have rights, and requirements of government are stated as well.
The Second Amendment is included in the Constitution as a means to protect the Constitution and citizens from corrupt, tyrannical politicians, not “to protect White supremacy and slavery,” as Cuza declared.
Illinois concealed-carry laws are based on the principle of "concealed" (aka: not readily seen, known by others); therefore, Cuza’s final statement, “require those with concealed weapons to notify others,” would be unlawful.
My suggestion to Cuza: Study our Constitution, overcome your ignorance.
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana