Christina Whippo writes that every Republican senator voted to table witness testimony motions by Democrat Schumer and concludes this is an insult as it constitutes keeping us in the dark.
They did, but only because Schumer’s intent was to be a thorn in the process and use the rejections as political propaganda in the next election. Schumer knows the Senate can’t convict on the House’s incompetently contrived articles of impeachment, so his purpose is purely political. It has nothing to do with enlightenment.
As for Republicans keeping us in the dark — seriously?
Anyone following House Speaker Pelosi’s incoherent rants, Representative Schiff’s and Nadler’s dimwitted partisan control of the intelligence and judiciary committees’ investigations and hearings, would know perfectly well what has been going on. Only those pushing up daisies from boredom would not. Everyone needs to take a breath here. Impeachment is a political process, not a criminal one. Crimes, if grounds for an impeachment conviction, would be handled after the fact. Note that no crimes are currently being alleged here, just innuendo and supposition. Neither justifies impeachment, let alone conviction.
It’s obvious what the Democrats are doing. They need to make our president look as bad as possible to enough of an assumed inattentive electorate that it will cause his defeat in the next election cycle. Or, at least to keep the House and gain control of the Senate.
Given Pelosi’s derisory behavior and Schiff’s and Nadler’s incompetent handling of the farcical articles of impeachment, that is unlikely.
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign