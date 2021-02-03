Senate trial
is appropriate
Byron York’s column about the constitutionality of the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump was a mess. It repeatedly blurred the distinction between impeachment and the trial on the charge resulting from impeachment.
York ignored two critical provisions in the Constitution pertaining to impeachment. One gives the House of Representatives the sole power of impeachment. The other gives the Senate the sole power to try all impeachments.
The House charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” in an article of impeachment passed on Jan. 12, eight days before Trump’s term expired. Impeachment was then complete. All that remained was for the Senate to hold a trial on the impeachment charge.
A Senate trial now is not useless. As York conceded, the Constitution provides a sanction (permanent disqualification from office) that is still available upon conviction.
Consider a local elected public official charged with theft by the state’s attorney and awaiting trial when their term of office expires. They don’t get off the hook because they are no longer in office. The criminal prosecution proceeds.
York’s case references don’t support his argument against holding a trial. Former President Richard Nixon and the 50 federal judges all resigned to escape House impeachment, so no issue about a Senate trial arose. On the other hand, Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached by the House shortly after he submitted his resignation in 1876 and was subsequently tried in the Senate.
The text of the Constitution and the limited precedent support making Trump stand trial in the Senate.
GLENN STANKO
Champaign