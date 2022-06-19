Senators not trying hard
Have U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth tried everything — or even anything — to make it harder for mass murders to happen at schools and grocery stores and churches and movie theaters?
Elected officials are culpable, too. Their precious filibuster continues to cost people their lives. Their unwillingness to do what’s right when they have the opportunity is why so many argue “they’re all the same.”
If my elected officials expect us to accept that passing gun legislation is really impossible, they are going to have to prove it. Because from out here, it looks like the Democrats give up before they get started.
Stop relinquishing power to Republicans that the voters didn’t grant them. My elected officials erode our democracy and our reputation while an amoral minority gets its way on everything.
It’s literally getting innocent people killed. The shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., was just two weeks before the one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Perhaps they forgot because of the news that some of the children’s bodies were impossible to identify without DNA.
I urge Durbin and Duckworth to act like they are public servants elected by the people.
EMILY SUESS
Urbana