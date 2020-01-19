The assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was a deliberate provocation that I sincerely doubt had anything to do with an imminent threat. But it’s turned into a self-fulfilling prophecy.
We can’t be surprised that Iran is directing retaliatory strikes against U.S. assets.
Manufactured excuses for our wars are nothing new. We have the Pentagon and Afghanistan papers to prove it. If there is to be a war with Iran, I say Barron Trump’s is the first boot on the ground. And every member of Congress has to send a loved one, too.
Even if our kids haven’t been the ones being sent off to war so far, every American taxpayer for at least the next three generations has been drafted to pay for the consequences for our 21st century of war making.
MEG MINER
Mansfield