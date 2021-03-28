Senior pets
offer much love
My precious dog, Oscar, passed away on a recent Sunday.
He loved food and would “monitor” me while I prepared his meals.
On the day before he died, Oscar was missing from his place at my feet.
He had to be coaxed to eat and by 11 a.m. had been sick several times.
I called his veterinarian’s office and, because it was the weekend, I was referred to an emergency clinic.
I took Oscar to the emergency clinic. After a preliminary exam, I was presented with an overwhelming number of procedures and tests that could be performed to determine the cause of his illness.
I basically had to choose procedures based upon what I felt I could afford.
When no cause could be determined because of the “limited diagnostic testing performed,” I felt I had failed my dog.
Given Oscar’s age, I decided to take him home where, early Sunday morning, I was with him when he passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Some lessons I learned: (1) Oscar’s worst day had to be spent with strangers in an unfamiliar place because his veterinarian doesn’t do evenings or weekends. (2) Pet owners should not be faced with cherry-picking medical procedures for their animals based upon cost. (3) Oscar and Emmy, both Shih Tzus, were seniors when I rescued them two years ago.
Though I knew our time together would be shorter, they enriched my life in every way, as Emmy continues to do.
Those who are adopting a pet should consider a senior animal. They need love, too.
RUTH HIESER
Savoy