Seniors have health care alternative
When it comes to health care these days, I’m not certain which principle drives the industry: the Hippocratic Oath or the Hypocritical Oath.
While the state’s Department of Central Management Services and our local “charitable” medical monopoly play havoc with our medical care, it’s important to realize that for those of us who are eligible for Medicare coverage, there is an alternative to the Medicare Advantage plan CMS is offering.
Unknown to me until recently is the fact that if your private insurance plan through Medicare Advantage is being discontinued (as in CMS opting for Aetna after 10 years with UnitedHealthcare), you are fully eligible to switch to a supplemental Medigap insurance plan.
Further, “guaranteed issue rights” will allow you to buy into your Medigap plan of choice regardless of your medical history: That is, no matter what your health history is, any Medigap plan must take you on because your long-standing Medicare Advantage program was discontinued.
Note: To qualify for this guarantee, you have to make this changeover during the upcoming election period between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7.
It’s a mess. Anyone who thinks that health care in this country is top notch is mistaken. The last thing I feel I should deal with as my aging body and mind decline is having to worry about my health care — what it costs and which medical facility is willing to provide it.
What we lose in transparency and guarantee, the insurers and medical care providers gain in profits.
ELIZABETH
CARDMAN
Urbana