Serving country is humbling
I write to express my appreciation to all the area schools, restaurants and businesses that honored veterans. It was truly a testament to each and every one of you, and we veterans cannot thank you enough.
My son recently asked why I served. He wondered if it was scary and if I ever wanted to quit.
As best I could, I explained that when you sign that contract for military service, it is real. You commit your life to your country. It is very humbling to be in the service to something much bigger than yourself. In that role, you learn, you strive, you struggle, but then, you are better.
ERIC BATSIE
DeLand