Setback is hard to take
History repeats itself in horrific ways, especially for those who refuse to believe and/or respect it.
Man does not want to be ruled by another power — even for his own good. We are witnessing this tragedy being played out.
Good examples are the repression of the Palestinians by Israel, the end of colonialization of Africa by Europeans, occupation of East Germany by Russia, resistance to British rule of Northern Ireland and on and on.
Take Afghanistan.
The Taliban had been ruling that country for some time. They had already kicked the Russians out. A very repressive regime that subjugates women, they decided to support Osama bin Laden.
This brought us into conflict to remove the Taliban and establish a U.S.-friendly regime. After 20 years of intense effort, it ended up a sad loss of U.S. forces and trillions of dollars. It is extremely hard to change history (and culture).
Of course, it is easy to Monday-morning quarterback and claim to know how it should have been done. It is certainly true that something had to be done. Back then, the U.S. was in fear of another 9/11. The public was in favor of ensuring it didn’t happen again. The momentum favored a takeover — with “liberation” in mind.
Yes, we lost the war, should never have been in the war, should not have tried to change Afghanistan and did the right thing to end it. It is a hard, bitter pill to swallow. There are things we cannot change.
GUS RUCH
Champaign