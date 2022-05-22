Over the past several weeks, there has been a great deal of discussion/debate over the term “settled law.”
Students of history will note that the Supreme Court ruled in the 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford decision that “The Constitution does not consider slaves to be U.S. citizens. Rather, they are constitutionally protected property of their masters.” This “settled law” was rightly and justly overturned by the 13th Amendment.
In 1896, the Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, ruled that “Jim Crow laws are constitutional under the doctrine of ‘Separate but Equal.’” This decision was upended in 1954 when the court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “In the field of public education, the doctrine of ‘separate but equal’ has no place.”
Over the course of time, the Supreme Court has reversed many previous concepts that were once considered “settled law.” Baker v. Carr (1962) called for “One person, one vote.” Miranda v. Arizona (1966) established the precedent that “You have the right to remain silent ...”
As we approach the Supreme Court’s next significant ruling, we, as citizens of the United States of America, have to decide whether we are going to be a nation governed by the rule of law or whether we are going to succumb to mob rule as dictated to us by public opinion. The future is in our hands.
JACK DAVIS
Monticello