Sheriff doing right thing
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman has done what many Illinois sheriffs have not had the courage to do — commit to upholding the law. I call on all Illinois sheriffs and other law-enforcement officers to honor their oaths of office and to our democracy by committing to upholding the laws passed by our elected officials.
The Protect Illinois Communities Act was passed after years of hard work by groups like Moms Demand Action, gun-violence survivors’ organizations, and gun-safety champions in the Illinois Legislature. This life-saving package will keep us all safe while living responsibly with guns. It holds illegal gun traffickers accountable, helps people in crisis by limiting their access to guns, and bans future sales of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Illinois now joins eight other states in prohibiting assault weapons.
Some sheriffs and other law-enforcement officials are saying they will not enforce this law based on their own political leanings. Despite the broad coalitions that worked together to pass this common-sense legislation, these officials are highlighting the arguments of a small minority of Illinois residents. By refusing to enforce the law, they are putting politics ahead of public safety.
If you live in Champaign County, please contact Heuerman and express your appreciation for his upholding the will of the people. If your sheriff has not committed to uphold the law, please contact them and ask them to honor the oath they took as law enforcement to uphold the laws of Illinois.
AMY HINZE-PIFER
Champaign